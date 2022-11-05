News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Can you spot yourself at this stunning Norfolk fireworks display?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:54 AM November 5, 2022
Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Hundreds of firework fans were treated to a stunning display in a Norfolk park last night, were you there?

Fawkes in the Walks saw the sky over King's Lynn bathed in a multitude of colours as onlookers gazed on.

The event began in the town centre park at 6pm with live music, stalls and rides, before the mayor of Lynn, Lesley Bambridge, lit the bonfire at 6.30pm.

 Then at 8pm the main event began with a bang as hundreds of fireworks were launched.

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

David and Abby Blackmore with their children, Elodie (10), Arlo (7) and Ottilie (3) - Credit: Ian Bu

The Fawkes in The Walks bonfire was lit by West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge - Credit: Ian B

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Fawkes in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

