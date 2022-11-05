Can you spot yourself at this stunning Norfolk fireworks display?

Gallery

Hundreds of firework fans were treated to a stunning display in a Norfolk park last night, were you there?

Fawkes in the Walks saw the sky over King's Lynn bathed in a multitude of colours as onlookers gazed on.

The event began in the town centre park at 6pm with live music, stalls and rides, before the mayor of Lynn, Lesley Bambridge, lit the bonfire at 6.30pm.

Then at 8pm the main event began with a bang as hundreds of fireworks were launched.

David and Abby Blackmore with their children, Elodie (10), Arlo (7) and Ottilie (3) - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The Fawkes in The Walks bonfire was lit by West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

