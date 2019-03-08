Trains between Norwich and London cancelled due to faults
PUBLISHED: 14:37 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 18 September 2019
Train travellers have been hit by a number of cancellations due to faults.
Greater Anglia said today's (Wednesday, September 18) 2.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich service had been cancelled due to a fault.
The 9.30am Liverpool Street to Norwich service and the 7.05am and 12pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street services were also cancelled for the same reason.