Drivers delayed by fault with temporary traffic lights on B1172

Published: 3:39 PM January 13, 2021

A two-way traffic control signal along Norwich Common, in Wymondham, has been causing problems for motorists after the lights in both directions stopped working. - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers are facing delays along the B1172, after faults with temporary traffic lights.

A two-way traffic control signal along Norwich Common, in Wymondham, has been causing problems for motorists after the lights in both directions stopped working.

The traffic lights were put in place by Cadent Gas as part of work to facilitate the construction of a new roundabout.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The issue is with temporary lights in place for Cadent utility works.

"We reported this issue directly to the contractor and understand someone should be on site soon to rectify the problem."