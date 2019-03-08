Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled
PUBLISHED: 07:05 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:05 03 June 2019
Train travellers are facing disruption today, with a number of cancellations on services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.
Greater Anglia said a train fault had forced the cancellation of services.
The trains affected are the 6.52am and 8.09am services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 6.24am, 7.30am and 8.46am services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.