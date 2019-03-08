Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled

PUBLISHED: 07:05 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:05 03 June 2019

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Train travellers are facing disruption today, with a number of cancellations on services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia said a train fault had forced the cancellation of services.

The trains affected are the 6.52am and 8.09am services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 6.24am, 7.30am and 8.46am services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

Most Read

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Grant Holt says he will return to wrestle next year at Fightnight 4

The Frightmare Wrestling show at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Scam alert after bank accounts are opened in names of Norfolk residents

Norfolk County Council has issued a scam warning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Probe under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Grant Holt says he will return to wrestle next year at Fightnight 4

The Frightmare Wrestling show at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Scam alert after bank accounts are opened in names of Norfolk residents

Norfolk County Council has issued a scam warning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Probe under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Probe under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Grieving parents seek answers at inquest into six-year-old’s death

Oliver Hall lost his short battle with Meningitis B in October 2017 Picture: BRYAN AND GEORGIE HALL

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists