Train fault leads to rail cancellations between Norwich and London

Rail passengers travelling between Norwich and London have been warned about a couple of cancellations today.

Greater Anglia have warned that the 8am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service, due to arrive in the capital at 10am, has been cancelled due to a train fault.

Meanwhile, the 10.30am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service, due to arrive in the city at 12.27pm, has also been cancelled.

This again is due to a train fault.

Passengers have also been advised that due to a speed restriction between London Liverpool Street and Stratford trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Liverpool Street.

Log onto www.greateranglia.co.uk to check on your journey before you travel.