Train fault causes cancellation and disruptions on rail services between Norwich and London
PUBLISHED: 07:51 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 13 February 2019
Archant
Rail passengers travelling between Norwich and London are facing disruption today because of a train fault.
Greater Anglia said the 7.05am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street has been terminated at Ipswich because of the fault, so it will not continue to Manningtree, Colchester, Stratford and London.
The 9.30am service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich, which was due to arrive in the city at 11.27am, has been cancelled because of the fault.