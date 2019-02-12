Train fault causes cancellation and disruptions on rail services between Norwich and London

A train fault has caused disruption on services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Rail passengers travelling between Norwich and London are facing disruption today because of a train fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia said the 7.05am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street has been terminated at Ipswich because of the fault, so it will not continue to Manningtree, Colchester, Stratford and London.

The 9.30am service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich, which was due to arrive in the city at 11.27am, has been cancelled because of the fault.