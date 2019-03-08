Search

Fault causes train trouble for passengers

PUBLISHED: 08:06 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 06 September 2019

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A train fault has caused cancellations on the mainline to London.

The 9.30am Norwich to London and the 12pm London to Norwich services have both been cancelled due to a train fault.

All other Greater Anglia services are running on time, for the latest rail updates visit the journey check website.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

