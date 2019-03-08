Signal fault causes cancellations on coastal train service

A Greater Anglia Train travelling the Bittern Line into Sheringham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

Rail passengers on the Norwich-Sheringham line are facing cancellations this afternoon because of a signalling system fault.

Greater Anglia has said the 1.45pm Norwich to Sheringham service today (Wednesday, July 31) was cancelled, and the Sheringham to Norwich 2.47pm also won't run.

They said the trains had been cancelled due to a fault with the signalling system.

Morning commuters had to cope with single-carriage trains. Both the 7.15am Norwich to Sheringham and the 8.22am Sheringham to Norwich were formed of one coach instead of two this morning.

North Norfolk MP Sir Norman Lamb this week criticised Greater Anglia for its use of single-carriage trains on the line.