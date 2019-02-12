Search

Father pays tribute to son who took his own life

PUBLISHED: 17:19 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 22 February 2019

The father of Daniel Eggleton has paid tribute to his son following his inquest. Photo: Antony Kelly

The father of a 30-year-old man who took his own life in north Norfolk has paid tribute to his son.

Daniel Eggleton, of Cromer Road, Mundesley, who worked as a kennel hand, was found dead on October 5 in a field near Gimingham Road, Mundesley, an inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard on Friday.

His father, Mark Eggleton, said: “Family was really important to him. He had good friends, who were also really important to him.

“He enjoyed his job and was a good lad. He enjoyed working with dogs, animals were really important to him. He helped out with rescue dogs.

“He really enjoyed his fishing. What happened was very unexpected.”

In a statement read out by assistant coroner Nigel Parsley, Daniel Eggleton’s grandmother, Jean Cox, described how he had been living with her and his grandfather, before his grandfather had died, and would go out fishing with him regularly.

She said he had arrived home on the day of October 5 very angry because of problems with his moped and later left the house after writing a note which said he was going to take his own life.

His family searched for him and his body was found that evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Mark Eggleton added that anyone suffering should “just talk to someone” and in a statement, described his son “as a sensitive lad who saw the world in black and white.”

Daniel Eggleton had previously taken an overdose in March 2016 but had no medical history of mental illness and was not seeking help for any problems.

Mr Parsley passed on his condolences to the family and added that there “didn’t seem to be a definitive trigger, as is seen in so many cases.”

The cause of death was given as a result of fatal compression to the neck from hanging.

Mr Parsley recorded a conclusion of suicide.

For information about wellbeing services in Norfolk and Waveney visit www.wellbeingnands.co.uk. For support, contact Samaritans on 116 123.

