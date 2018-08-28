Father felt ‘physically ill’ after ‘lifeline’ motorbike was stolen in broad daylight

"Bikes are replaceable but I shouldn't have to deal with this happening in my area," Mr Layton added "I grew up on the Whitton estate for many years and I felt safer there than what I do here on Church Road."

A father has lost his “lifeline” after his motorcycle was stolen from his Lowestoft home in broad daylight.

Harri Layton said he felt physically ill when he arrived home from a quick trip into Lowestoft to find his Honda CBR 125R had been stolen from his garden.

The 22-year-old, who grew up in the town, said: ”I felt fuming - I was physically and emotionally sick.

“It is my lifeline. I have a six-month-old baby to look after and to support.”

Mr Layton, who works as a waiter six days a week at Bourne Leisure, said the thieves have stolen the one thing he is dependent on to support his family.

“My colleagues are going to help me out for the moment by giving lifts, but in eleven days I have to move house,” he added “I am asking for my lifeline back - they have taken away the thing I use to provide for my baby.

“Bikes are replaceable but I shouldn’t have to deal with this happening in my area.

He added: “I grew up on the Whitton estate for many years and I felt safer there than what I do here on Church Road.”

The bike was stolen last Thursday from Church Road between 12pm and 2.30pm and has a registration of RJ13DVX.

Police have urged witnesses to contact 101, quoting reference CAD 170 of 31/01/19.

Alternatively, police have asked anybody with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at their website.

Mr Layton offered a £1,000 reward for the safe return of his bike and said it was last seen in Great Yarmouth.

The theft comes after a number of high-value power tools and a van were stolen on Friday, January 8 in Lowestoft, Woodbridge, Ipswich, Capel St Mary and Holton St Mary.

Police have advised motorists to be extra vigilant, remove everything from their car, remove stereos as well as sat nav equipment and use secure number plates to make them less attractive to thieves. They have also advised people to park in police approved car parks.