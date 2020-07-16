Father, 35, found dead in his home, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 10:38 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 16 July 2020
An inquest has been opened into a father who died in his home.
Carl Page, 35, from St Edmundsbury Road, King’s Lynn, was found dead on May .
An inquest was opened and adjourned by area coroner Yvonne Blake at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at Carrow House, Norwich, on Thursday, July 16.
She recorded the medical cause of death as cocaine and methadone toxicity.
Mr Page was identified to a police officer by his mother Gina Page.
Mr Page had a partner, daughter and was an uncle to three children.
Ms Blake adjourned the inquest to take place on October 12 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.
