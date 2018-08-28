Search

Advanced search

Father Christmas visits Jarrold for annual parade

PUBLISHED: 12:29 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 26 November 2018

Father Christmas was joined by elves and woodland creatures on his magical journey around Norwich city centre to his holiday lodge on floor three of the Jarrold department store. Picture: Jarrold

Father Christmas was joined by elves and woodland creatures on his magical journey around Norwich city centre to his holiday lodge on floor three of the Jarrold department store. Picture: Jarrold

Archant

Christmas came early this year as Father Christmas paraded the streets of Norwich.

Father Christmas was joined by elves and woodland creatures on his magical journey around Norwich city centre to his holiday lodge on floor three of the Jarrold department store. Picture: JarroldFather Christmas was joined by elves and woodland creatures on his magical journey around Norwich city centre to his holiday lodge on floor three of the Jarrold department store. Picture: Jarrold

He was joined by elves and woodland creatures on his magical journey around the city centre to his holiday lodge on floor three of the Jarrold department store on Sunday.

The parade started at The Forum and entertained hundreds of families through the Tunnel of Light and down Gentleman’s Walk.

Entertainment included children from Stagecoach Performing Arts in Norwich singing to the crowds and a unicycle unicorn.

Jarrold CEO Minnie Moll said: “It has been a Norwich tradition since the 1800s that Jarrold celebrates the arrival of Father Christmas with a grand parade.

Father Christmas was joined by elves and woodland creatures on his magical journey around Norwich city centre to his holiday lodge on floor three of the Jarrold department store. Picture: JarroldFather Christmas was joined by elves and woodland creatures on his magical journey around Norwich city centre to his holiday lodge on floor three of the Jarrold department store. Picture: Jarrold

“It marks the start of our Christmas and it’s great that so many people turned out to join in the celebrations.”

Father Christmas will be at Jarrold everyday until Christmas Eve, with a visit costing £5 per child including a gift.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Number of homes sold in Norfolk down by 12 per cent as political uncertainty deters buyers

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Vote for your favourite house on legendary Christmas lights estate

Claire Melton in the doorway of her property in Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast