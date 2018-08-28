Father Christmas visits Jarrold for annual parade

Father Christmas was joined by elves and woodland creatures on his magical journey around Norwich city centre to his holiday lodge on floor three of the Jarrold department store. Picture: Jarrold Archant

Christmas came early this year as Father Christmas paraded the streets of Norwich.

He was joined by elves and woodland creatures on his magical journey around the city centre to his holiday lodge on floor three of the Jarrold department store on Sunday.

The parade started at The Forum and entertained hundreds of families through the Tunnel of Light and down Gentleman’s Walk.

Entertainment included children from Stagecoach Performing Arts in Norwich singing to the crowds and a unicycle unicorn.

Jarrold CEO Minnie Moll said: “It has been a Norwich tradition since the 1800s that Jarrold celebrates the arrival of Father Christmas with a grand parade.

“It marks the start of our Christmas and it’s great that so many people turned out to join in the celebrations.”

Father Christmas will be at Jarrold everyday until Christmas Eve, with a visit costing £5 per child including a gift.