Santa Claus is coming to town - but he won't be taking cash

Published: 4:02 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 4:05 PM December 4, 2020

Santa will be visiting North Walsham this Christmas, however he will not be accepting cash donations. - Credit: North Walsham Round Table

Father Christmas will be making his annual rounds in one town despite the ongoing pandemic, however he will not be accepting cash donations.

North Walsham Round Table, which organises the annual event held in the town during the run up to Christmas, will instead be raising funds for charity via text and a Gofundme page.

From December 14, Santa will be visiting his usual route, which he has travelled for over 20 years in his car towed sleigh, with some new locations introduced including Swafield, Trunch, Gimingham and Mundesley.

The public are urged not to approach him and to instead wave from their gardens.

Organiser, Ed Margarson said: "We've been talking about it for ages, but last night we decided we'd do it, it'll obviously be totally different to how we normally do it, we're alright in Tier Two, but in Tier Three I don't think we could've done it.

You may also want to watch:

"We thought we have to do it just to give people a cheer really because it's been such a horrible year.

"I've been doing it for four years and it's been going for at least 20 years, so we've had a lot of people telling us 'don't stop it'. I mean we'll probably get some people saying we shouldn't be doing it but hopefully we'll be alright.

"We just wanted to do something good and also we want to make sure people follow the new rules and know what is going on."

This year Father Christmas will have a tracker on his sleigh which will allow people to follow him from the Round Table's Facebook page to know exactly when he'll visit their road.

Santa will be visiting the streets of North Walsham between December 14 and 17, before heading out to the surrounding villages on December 18.

Those wishing to donate can do so here, or text 331SANTA3 to 70450, to donate £3.



