Father and son build Anglo-Saxon roundhouse in garden

PUBLISHED: 06:30 27 May 2020

Adam Flack, 37, and seven-year-old Logan, of Hoe near Dereham, have spent the last seven weeks of lockdown creating a duplicate of a den design from around 1,600 years ago. Picture: Adam Flack

A father and son duo have built a Anglo-Saxon roundhouse replica in their back garden during lockdown.

Adam Flack, 37, and seven-year-old Logan, of Hoe near Dereham, have spent the last seven weeks creating a duplicate of a den design from around 1,600 years ago.

After hearing his son had been learning about the Anglo-Saxon era at school, the 37-year-old decided to extend his history lesson into their back garden.

Mr Flack said: “When the schools closed, Logan was upset because he really wanted to learn more about the Anglo-Saxons and was enjoying his classes at school.

“I started looking online for people that had made roundhouses and what they had used for daub mixtures and we just started having a go.”

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, the father-of-one’s diary became clear as all the bookings for his traditional crafts and outdoor adventure business were cancelled.

“There are people going through things much worse,” Mr Flack said. “I can take bookings again next year and still have an income from another job.

“I have all this space in my garden and the tools and expertise to make the roundhouse so we decided to have some fun.”

The frame of the roundhouse, which measures 10ft (3m) in diameter, has been weaved from willow and hazel from the family garden and a local common, and covered in a wattle-and-daub mud mixture.

Mr Flack said: “We have been sharing pictures on social media and people have been commenting.

“The reaction has been great. Lots of people have been asking questions and have been inspired by what we are doing.”

Once the structure is complete, the duo plan to furnish it in a traditional Anglo-Saxon way.

Mr Flack said: “I have been researching how they would have been furnished.

“They were very simple and used to sit on the floor a lot, I think we’re going to build a simple bench to put in there.

“First we need to finish wattle-and-daubing the inside of the roundhouse and thatch the roof.”

• To keep tabs on the duo’s journey you can follow @spoonsbyadam on Instagram

