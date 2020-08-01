Search

Father and two daughters airlifted to hospital after being pulled from sea

PUBLISHED: 09:28 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:41 01 August 2020

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard

Archant

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital on an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year.

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Supplied

Bacton Coastguard were called to an incident where three people had been pulled from the sea on Mundesley beach at 7.44pm on Friday.

Three community first responders were already dealing with the casualties but due to their condition, it was decided they needed to be flown to hospital.

Coastguard Rescue 912 from Humberside and Mundesley independent lifeboat were called to help move the casualties.

By the time the coastguard helicopter landed, two ambulance crews, East Anglian Air Ambulance doctors and NARS were also on scene.

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton CoastguardA father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard

The adult casualty was stretchered into the helicopter by the Bacton crew and his two daughters walked into the helicopter.

A spokesperson from Bacton lifeboat said: “Thank you to all the services that took part in this multi-agency operation and wish the casualties a speedy recovery.”

Earlier in the day, the same team were paged to Mundesley beach at 11.34am, after a 13-year-old boy was caught in a rip current.

The boy was swimming when he was taken 500 metres along the coast.

You may also want to watch:

Fortunately Jake from Glide Surf club spotted him and swam out to rescue him and on the beach were two coastguard team members with their family who also helped.

The team gave first aid and were then alerted to a surfer who had been smashed against the groynes and received multiple cuts and grazes.

Once the ambulance service was on scene one casualty was taken to hospital and the other was treated for their cuts but allowed to carry on their day on the beach.

Ten minutes earlier, Bacton were also called to six people who were cut off by the tide at Winterton Beach.

Winterton CRT and Hemsby lifeboat were also tasked to the incident, where all six people were safely returned to the beach.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard Bacton said: “While travelling back to the station we visited Sea Palling and spotted multiple people on the reefs cut off by the in coming tide.

“The team used a loud megaphone to get people off the rocks and then helped them through the water and away from danger.”

Later in the day at 3.30pm, the team were paged to Winterton beach to a missing five-year-old.

While on route, the team were stood down as the family had found the child.

In Wells, 11 people were also rescued after being cut off by the tide.

