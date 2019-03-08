Woman dead and several injured as police launch road safety operation

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A woman died and several people were injured in two crashes within 24 hours on the region's roads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Around 3.46pm on Sunday on the A143 at Brockdish, a blue Ford C-Max and white Vauxhall Corsa collided. A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene, and seven others were injured.

The A143 had to be closed between Thorpe Abbotts and Brockdish, near Needham, for more than five hours after the crash at the junction with The Street.

Less than 16 hours later, a Black Saab and a white Ford Transit were involved in a collision along the A47 near Taverham Road at approximately 7.30am.

The incident involved five people. Some are believed to have serious injuries.

The A143 exit for Brockdish at junction with The Street where a collision between two cars led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin The A143 exit for Brockdish at junction with The Street where a collision between two cars led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

The A11 was also closed for several hours on Monday morning following a crash between a car and a caravan at around 10.15am near Spooner Row.

You may also want to watch:

The spate of crashes and serious injuries came on the first day of a police operation aimed at road safety as the nights draw in.

Operation Dark Nights runs until November 4.

Inspector Lisa Hooper, of Norfolk Police said: "We see an increase in collisions at this time of year with the changing conditions. There are more people out in the hours of darkness and we find that accidents happen when people are out of their normal routines, so the changing of the clocks also has an impact.

"During Operation Dark Nights we are reminding drivers through some high visibility patrols about the importance of the basics with the temperatures changing, leaves on the road, and all this rain we have been having.

"Good visibility is vital with windscreen wipers, making sure lights are working, clean and effective and motorcyclists and pedal cyclists being as visible as they can be.

"We will be out and a lot more vigilant and to try to support drivers by stopping them and giving them words of advice and only enforcing with fines as a last resort."

Anyone with information on the Brockdish collision should contact PC Craig Knowles on 101, quoting reference number NC-20102019-270.

Anyone with information on the A47 collision should contact PC Michael Stolworthy on 101 or via email: michael.stolworthy@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 56 of Monday 21 October 2019.