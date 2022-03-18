News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'In our thoughts...' Flowers left at fatal crash scene

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:19 PM March 18, 2022
Docking fatal crash flowers

A bunch of flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash on the B1155 near Docking - Credit: Chris BIshop

Flowers have been left at the scene of a fatal crash as police step up their appeal for information.

A man in his 40s died after his Seat Ibiza left the B1155 between Docking and Stanhoe and ploughed into a tree on Wednesday afternoon.

A single bunch of daffodils has been left at the roadside, where signs have been placed appealing for information.

docking fatal

Police have placed signs appealing for information about a fatal collision on the B1155 between Docking and Stanhoe - Credit: Chris Bishop

The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, has not been named.

A message attached to the flowers says: "In our thoughts from Timperley Estate, Colkirk."

Police say the crash happened just after 4pm. The Seat was travelling towards Stanhoe when it left the road. 

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage to contact them.

docking fatal crash

Police say the crash happened just after 4pm on Wednesday, March 16 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Anyone with information should contact PC Nic Metcalf at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Wymondham via 101 or email sciu@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 248 of March 16.


