Man dies in collision with lorry on A149 at King's Lynn

The crash happened on the A149, near the junction with Sandy Lane Picture: Google Archant

A man died when a car and a lorry collided on the outskirts of King's Lynn.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on the A149 yesterday.

Officers were called at 5.45pm to reports of a collision between a grey Skoda Octavia and a yellow Leyland DAF lorry on Queen Elizabeth Way, near to the junction with Sandy Lane.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 70s, died at the scene. One of the passengers in the car, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital by Air Ambulance to be treated for serious injuries.

Two children, who were also in the car, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for injuries. The lorry driver was not injured.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact Andrew Hughes in the serious collision investigation team at Norfolk police via andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident number 371 of Thursday, August 15.