Third vehicle was damaged in fatal crash, police reveal

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant 2020

A third vehicle was involved in a fatal accident between a car and lorry in north Norfolk, police have said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage following the crash, in which a man in his 50s, who was driving a grey Ford Ranger, died.

The Ford and a blue curtain-side trailer collided on the A149, at the junction with Old Market Road, Stalham, at about 8.30am on Friday, August 14.

Police have revealed a third car, a Mercedes C-Class, was also damaged after taking avoiding action as a result of the crash, colliding with debris.

The road was closed in both directions, but was reopened later that evening.

The crash happened near the main entrance to the town’s Tesco superstore, opposite the petrol station.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent three appliances to the scene from Stalham, Wroxham and Gorleston. Ambulance crews also rushed to help, but the driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or were travelling in the area and may have relevant dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 or SCIU@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident number 108 of August 14