Death of teenage cyclist was the ‘98th collision outside our home’

The junction on the A134 at Northwold, where a 17-year-old cyclist died after a collision Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man living next to a junction where a 17-year-old cyclist was killed has seen almost 100 crashes outside his home.

Adrian Jenkinson outside his home in Northwold, which stands beside a junction which has seen almost 100 crashes since he moved into the property in 1984 Picture: Chris Bishop Adrian Jenkinson outside his home in Northwold, which stands beside a junction which has seen almost 100 crashes since he moved into the property in 1984 Picture: Chris Bishop

The teenager died on Thursday night after he was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi pick-up truck on the A134 at Northwold.

Police say the driver left the scene of the crash, but a man in his 30s was later arrested in Attleborough, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Adrian Jenkinson, 60, has lived next to the scene of the collision, at the crossroads where the A134 meets Northwold Road and Methwold Road, since 1984.

He said in that time 98 accidents involving the emergency services have happened outside his home.

Adrian Jenkinson has kept a list of the 98 crashes whch have happened outside his home in Northwold, since he moved into the property in 1984 Picture: Chris Bishop Adrian Jenkinson has kept a list of the 98 crashes whch have happened outside his home in Northwold, since he moved into the property in 1984 Picture: Chris Bishop

Design technology technician Mr Jenkinson, who has kept a list of the collisions, was first on the scene on Thursday night.

“We always go out,” he said. “You never know what you’re going out to.

“People blame the roads, they say they’re dangerous, but they’re only as dangerous as the drivers choose to make them.

“There’s been two fatalities since we’ve lived here. That’s two too many.”

Adrian Jenkinson has barricaded his home with reinforced steel girders, concrete and metal plating to prevent it being hit by vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop Adrian Jenkinson has barricaded his home with reinforced steel girders, concrete and metal plating to prevent it being hit by vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

So far, the house where Mr Jenkinson lives with his wife Janet has not been hit by a vehicle involved in an accident. But a car has ended up in his front garden.

Mr Jenkinson has barricaded the front of his property with reinforced steel joists, concrete and metal sheeting to protect it.

Emergency services attended the crash on Thursday but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mitsubishi failed to stop. Police later attended an address in Attleborough where a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and scene investigations were carried out. It was reopened around 5am on Friday.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or has information concerning the driving manner the Mitsubishi or riding manner of the cyclist.

Anyone with information should contact the serious collision investigation unit at Wymondham on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk