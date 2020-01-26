Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

A woman in her 30s has died after her car collided with a tree.

The fatality happened on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley last night (Saturday, January 25).

Police were called shortly after 9.30pm to reports that a blue Mazda had collided with a tree on the road between Norwich and Fakenham, near the junction of Common Road.

Road closures were put in place at the junctions of Old Fakenham Road and Hags Lane whilst emergency services dealt with the incident, but have now reopened.

The woman's next of kin have been informed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the manner of driving prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage, should contact the police's serious collision investigation team.

They can be reached by calling 101 and quoting incident number NC-25012020-414.