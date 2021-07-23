Retired electrician who died in fire at home is named

Published: 10:48 AM July 23, 2021

A man who died after a blaze at his Bradwell home has been named.

Joseph George Ash, known to neighbours as Joe, died in hospital the day after the fire at his home on Chestnut Avenue on July 9.

An inquest into the 77-year-old's death was opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday, July 23, where assistant coroner Johanna Thompson gave the retired electrician's medical cause of death as smoke inhalation and heart disease.

The hearing was adjourned, with a full inquest expected to take place on January 12, 2022 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle and Lowestoft were called to the fire shortly after 11pm on July 9.

They wore breathing equipment as they doused the flames and were at the scene for just under an hour.

The crews also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot-spots and a monitor to check for gas leaks.

Ambulance crews treated Mr Ash at the scene, before he was taken to the James Paget University Hospital.

Norfolk Police also attended, with forensic officers also called to the scene, although a spokesperson confirmed days later the cause of the fatal fire was not believed to be suspicious.

Neighbours described dramatic scenes after they were awoken by "loud noises and flashing lights."

With flames and smoke billowing across the street, a neighbour from the house opposite the blaze tried to break into the home and alert the householder, but "was overcome by smoke", according to neighbours.

Police, forensic officers and fire investigation teams remained at the scene the following day, with fire brigade leaflets distributed to residents to offer reassurance.

One heroic neighbour, Glenn Turner, made three bids to save Mr Ash from the blazing bungalow, before rescuing a 92-year-old from his smoke-filled bedroom next door.

Another neighbour said: "You could see the flames and there was thick black smoke coming from the property billowing across the road, but we didn't know if anyone was in there.

"This is a really lovely street to live in, a fairly close-knit community who all watch out for each other, so you get very anxious when you see someone in trouble.

"He was a nice man, who always acknowledges you when you see him and would always say good morning."