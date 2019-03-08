Search

Witnesses with dash-cam footage of fatal A47 crash urged to call police

PUBLISHED: 16:59 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 04 November 2019

File picture of 'Police Slow' sign. Picture: Fenland Police

Witnesses to a fatal crash on the A47 which killed a man in his late teens have been urged to contact police.

Officers were called at 8.05pm yesterday (Sunday, November 3) to reports of a collision between three cars - a Kia Rio, a Fiat Doblo and a Mercedes Vito - on the A47 at Swaffham, about half a mile from the junction with Norwich Road.

The driver of the Kia, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital but died on Monday (November 4) morning.

The driver of the Fiat was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious arm injuries.

- Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has dash-cam footage, should contact PC Michael Stolworthy at the Swaffham Roads and Armed Police Ream on 101 quoting CAD reference 375 of Sunday 3 November or email Michael.stolworthy@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

