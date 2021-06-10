'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast
- Credit: Joanna Padfield
A puzzling optical illusion has been glimpsed off the north Norfolk coast.
Sheringham-based artist Joanna Padfield was one of several people left fascinated this week by the sight of an ocean-going ship hovering in mid-air above the horizon out to sea.
She said she knew there would be some kind of scientific explanation for the sight, but it was nonetheless a strange thing to see.
She said: "I took this photo around midday on Tuesday (June 8) whilst on a walk along Sheringham seafront, finding inspiration for my next linocut print as I’m focusing on boats around Norfolk.
"I thought the boat looked as though it was hovering above the water but thought it was an optical illusion of some kind."
The illusion is called a 'fata morgana' - the Italian name for Morgan the Fairy - a sorceress in medieval legends and the tales of King Arthur. She was said to have powers including changing her shape and creating mirages over water.
The effect occurs when there is a strong thermal inversion - a warm layer of air sitting on top of a cooler layer. This can lead to what is known as an atmospheric duct, which causes rays of light to bend as they pass through it.
