Bright and beautiful outfits boost grey day
Although the sun failed to make an appearance, the best-dressed of Norfolk were out in force for the first day of the Royal Norfolk Show.
Ladies and gentlemen turned up in their glad-rags despite a chilly edge to the weather, with many summery dresses, sandals and fascinators on display.
Floral patterns were a popular choice and brought a splash of vibrancy to the day, while many gentlemen came suited and booted.
Breezier conditions didn't stop both genders donning a hat for the occasion, with some spectacular headwear - a traditional show garment - to be seen alongside the more casual straw boaters.
Around the showground there were many clothes and accessories businesses plying their trade, from coats and jumpers to boots and bags.
Style spotters were out in force looking for the most show-stopping outfits, while the Jarrold catwalk offered some ideas for those in search of summer wardrobe inspiration.