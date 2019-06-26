Video

Bright and beautiful outfits boost grey day

Chic showgoers Teresa Harvey and Brendon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Although the sun failed to make an appearance, the best-dressed of Norfolk were out in force for the first day of the Royal Norfolk Show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chic showgoers David Richardson and his wife, Andrea Blanchflower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chic showgoers David Richardson and his wife, Andrea Blanchflower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies and gentlemen turned up in their glad-rags despite a chilly edge to the weather, with many summery dresses, sandals and fascinators on display.

Chic showgoer Tara Bliss-Appleton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chic showgoer Tara Bliss-Appleton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Floral patterns were a popular choice and brought a splash of vibrancy to the day, while many gentlemen came suited and booted.

Chic showgoer Michele Curtis, whose outfit matches her greyhound Spice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chic showgoer Michele Curtis, whose outfit matches her greyhound Spice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Breezier conditions didn't stop both genders donning a hat for the occasion, with some spectacular headwear - a traditional show garment - to be seen alongside the more casual straw boaters.

Chic showgoers Sheila Gelder and Charles Matthews-Dewing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chic showgoers Sheila Gelder and Charles Matthews-Dewing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Around the showground there were many clothes and accessories businesses plying their trade, from coats and jumpers to boots and bags.

Chic showgoer Molly Greenacre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chic showgoer Molly Greenacre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Style spotters were out in force looking for the most show-stopping outfits, while the Jarrold catwalk offered some ideas for those in search of summer wardrobe inspiration.

Chic showgoer Andrea Moxon, with her feather hat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chic showgoer Andrea Moxon, with her feather hat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chic showgoer Elanor Gebbett, eight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chic showgoer Elanor Gebbett, eight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chic showgoer Martin Goymour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chic showgoer Martin Goymour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch: