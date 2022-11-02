Farming charity's valuable role will be discussed at industry event

A charity's valuable role within the agricultural community will be explored during a farmers' evening in Halesworth.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) is the focus of the free event jointly hosted by the National Farmers' Union and accountancy firm Lovewell Blake.

Regional manager Lucy Bellefontaine will talk about RABI’s 162-year history, and how it supports the farming community with guidance, financial support, practical care and confidential support.

The evening will also hear from Alex Dinsdale from Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) about farming in protected landscapes.

Lovewell Blake agricultural partner Ryan Lincoln, who will be chairing the event, said: “Farming can be an isolated and tough business, and organisations such as RABI play a vital role in providing support at times of need.

"In the current climate, it is good for all farmers to be aware of what help and support is available should they need it – and how they can get involved to support the charity.”

The event takes place at Halesworth Golf Club from 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 16.

Attendance is free, but places must be booked via lovewell-blake.co.uk/events.