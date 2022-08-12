WATCH: Nudist camp saved from field fire by farmers

Video

Video footage shows the moment a nudist camp was saved from a large field fire by a pair of farmers.

Broadland Sun Club, in Upper Stoke, was on the verge of being evacuated after the nearby blaze started to spread towards it.

But two farmers raced into action to control the fire.

While one took off his shirt to beat down the flames, another used his digger to try to bring the fire under control, as fire crews raced to the scene to help.

Austin Redgrave, one of the committee members at the camp, said the site was now safe and thanked the fire service and farmers.

Mr Redgrave said: "We were on the verge of evacuation, we were raring to go, but thankfully the farmers came to our rescue.

"One was going along stamping it out and another joined him, taking his t-shirt off and beating it out.

"We are extremely grateful for the amazing efforts of the farmers who effectively protected our site at their own risk.

"We are also extremely grateful to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service who responded so rapidly.”

The fire started at around 2.35pm this afternoon, on land close to The Ridings, in nearby Poringland.

More than nine fire crews were called to the scene.











