Farm shop to serve Harry Potter inspired afternoon tea

Farmers Kitchen in Harleston is expanding its themed teas, including a Harry Potter tea. PHOTO: Farmers Kitchen Archant

A farm shop is expanding its monthly themed teas including a Harry Potter tea later in November.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Farmers Kitchen, a farm shop and eatery in Harleston sold out places in 24 hours when it announced the magic franchise-themed event on Tuesday lunchtime.

However, due to the extreme popularity of the still-to-come afternoon, Kitchen manager Kelly Denny has announced that the tea will be repeated in the new year, and that more themed teas including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Tiger Who Came to Tea will be coming soon.

Dreamt up by Farmers Kitchen chef Luke George, the Harry Potter Afternoon Tea will feature child and adult options, including ‘cauldrons’ full of jelly, shortbread wands, and golden snitch macaroons.

Farmers Kitchen has previously put on afternoon tea for Mothers Day and science-themed children’s parties, and this year a successful first Halloween event.

On December 7 and 8 the eatery will also put on a festive themed tea.

The tea will take place on November 17 at 3pm, adult price £17, children under 12 £10. To find out more about future teas search Farmers Kitchen on Facebook.