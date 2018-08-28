Search

Advanced search

Farm shop to serve Harry Potter inspired afternoon tea

PUBLISHED: 08:35 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:50 08 November 2018

Farmers Kitchen in Harleston is expanding its themed teas, including a Harry Potter tea. PHOTO: Farmers Kitchen

Farmers Kitchen in Harleston is expanding its themed teas, including a Harry Potter tea. PHOTO: Farmers Kitchen

Archant

A farm shop is expanding its monthly themed teas including a Harry Potter tea later in November.

Farmers Kitchen, a farm shop and eatery in Harleston sold out places in 24 hours when it announced the magic franchise-themed event on Tuesday lunchtime.

However, due to the extreme popularity of the still-to-come afternoon, Kitchen manager Kelly Denny has announced that the tea will be repeated in the new year, and that more themed teas including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Tiger Who Came to Tea will be coming soon.

Dreamt up by Farmers Kitchen chef Luke George, the Harry Potter Afternoon Tea will feature child and adult options, including ‘cauldrons’ full of jelly, shortbread wands, and golden snitch macaroons.

Farmers Kitchen has previously put on afternoon tea for Mothers Day and science-themed children’s parties, and this year a successful first Halloween event.

On December 7 and 8 the eatery will also put on a festive themed tea.

The tea will take place on November 17 at 3pm, adult price £17, children under 12 £10. To find out more about future teas search Farmers Kitchen on Facebook.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Murder arrests after man stabbed to death

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Nearly 470 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 466 drivers in October. Picture: Ian Burt

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk pub launches takeaway roast dinners

The Crown Inn's Sunday roast, Photo: The Crown Inn, Gayton

Video Murder arrests after man stabbed to death

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Video Neighbours describe harrowing aftermath of Yarmouth murder

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Nearly 470 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 466 drivers in October. Picture: Ian Burt

Video New CCTV footage emerges as police launch new appeal over Norfolk man’s death

CCTV footage of Tony Green leaving Bar X on Saturday September 8. Picture: Norfolk Police

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast