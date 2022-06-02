News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Leading mustard and sugar beet farmer 'overwhelmed' by MBE honour

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 6:00 AM June 2, 2022
Leading mustard and sugar beet farmer Michael Sly has been made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours

Leading mustard and sugar beet farmer Michael Sly has been made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours - Credit: NFU / Tim Scrivener

A farmer who has tirelessly championed East Anglia's mustard and sugar beet growers has been made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Michael Sly, of Park Farm at Thorney in Cambridgeshire, was honoured for his leadership in the agricultural industry, and his conservation and public education work.

As chairman of English Mustard Growers he played a key role in retaining Norfolk's historic links with the Colman's brand after manufacturer Unilever left its Carrow Works factory in Norwich.

The group's mustard is now milled for Colman's at the Condimentum mill on the Food Enterprise Park at Easton.

Mr Sly also chairs the National Farmers' Union's sugar board, driving growth in East Anglia's important sugar beet sector.

And the honour also recognises his conservation and education efforts, with his annual Open Farm Sunday event attracting more than 75,000 visitors since 2006.

The 53-year-old said he had always strived to "put something back and make a difference" - but he was "overwhelmed" by the MBE.

"I could never have done the things I have done if it was not for the wonderful people who work for me at Park Farm," he added. "Without them, none of this could have happened."

Farming
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Free moorings at Barton Turf will come to an end on June 1

Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed in both directions near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews worked to rescue Billy from a ditch for over two hours

Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon