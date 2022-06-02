Leading mustard and sugar beet farmer 'overwhelmed' by MBE honour

Leading mustard and sugar beet farmer Michael Sly has been made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours - Credit: NFU / Tim Scrivener

A farmer who has tirelessly championed East Anglia's mustard and sugar beet growers has been made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Michael Sly, of Park Farm at Thorney in Cambridgeshire, was honoured for his leadership in the agricultural industry, and his conservation and public education work.

As chairman of English Mustard Growers he played a key role in retaining Norfolk's historic links with the Colman's brand after manufacturer Unilever left its Carrow Works factory in Norwich.

The group's mustard is now milled for Colman's at the Condimentum mill on the Food Enterprise Park at Easton.

Mr Sly also chairs the National Farmers' Union's sugar board, driving growth in East Anglia's important sugar beet sector.

And the honour also recognises his conservation and education efforts, with his annual Open Farm Sunday event attracting more than 75,000 visitors since 2006.

The 53-year-old said he had always strived to "put something back and make a difference" - but he was "overwhelmed" by the MBE.

"I could never have done the things I have done if it was not for the wonderful people who work for me at Park Farm," he added. "Without them, none of this could have happened."