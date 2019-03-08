Search

Join in the Norwich City promotion parade with a Farke and Pukki mask

PUBLISHED: 08:18 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 03 May 2019

Grab a Daniel Farke mask with your goody bag at the Norwich City promotion parade. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The promotion celebration shows no signs of stopping and May Day Bank Holiday promises to be the biggest party of them all.

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFCThe promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

And in order to show your support, this newspaper will be at the parade around the city centre with goody bags which comes with a free Farke or Pukki mask or a foam hand to sport on the day.

The goody bags will also be available at the usual spots around the ground for the testimonial game.

Norwich City players, staff and the board will take part in a civic reception at Norwich City Council on the morning of Monday, May 6, followed by a two-bus parade through the city centre, past thousands of cheering fans.

The parade will go down Theatre Street, turning into Red Lion Street and heading past Norwich Castle via Castle Meadow.

Mario Vrancic, of Norwich, celebrates promotion at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019Mario Vrancic, of Norwich, celebrates promotion at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019

The celebration will start outside City Hall at 9am where BT Sport host and Canaries supporter Jake Humphrey will be compering talks with various City players and coaching staff.

