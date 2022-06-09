Farewell to PJ, the super cuckoo who clocked up 60,000 miles

PJ the super Cuckoo, who has died at the age of seven - Credit: Neil Callbrade

Twitchers have bid a fond farewell following the death of a trail-blazing bird who has left behind a record-breaking legacy of flight.

For the past six years, scientists from the Thetford-based British Trust for Ornithology have been tracking the migration of 'PJ the super Cuckoo'.

Monitored by the group since 2016, PJ went on to become a record-breaking bird, covering 60,000 miles in flight - an unmatched distance for a tagged cuckoo.

But it was not just the distance he covered that made PJ a trail-blazer - it was the routes he took.

Ordinarily, cuckoos migrate to central Africa for the winter and follow one of two routes - via Spain or Italy.

However, PJ's data showed that he was much less of a creature of habit than his relatives and alternated between routes.

Experts say this may have helped him adapt to weather conditions and survive as long as he did.

Dying at seven years old also made PJ one of the oldest known tagged cuckoos on record.

Dr Chris Hewson, lead scientist on the cuckoo project at the BTO, said: "It is always a shame to lose one of our tagged cuckoos.

"As we’ve been able to follow six years of his truly epic migrations and see how they have changed over his lifetime, this is especially true of PJ.

"Like all of our tagged cuckoos, he provided vital data in our quest to understand the species’ migrations and population decline, but because of his longevity PJ has left a particularly special mark amongst his followers and admirers."

PJ, whose breeding ground was in Suffolk, was named in the memory of Pamela Joy Miller, a supporter of the Trust whose family sponsored the bird to celebrate in her honour.

His tag itself also exceeded the BTO's wildest expectations.

A spokesman said that usually the group is only able to follow birds for around a year - but PJ's tag lasted six.

Cuckoos, which are part of the same bird family as the roadrunner, are currently in decline in the country.

Since 1995, cuckoo numbers have fallen by 71pc in England and by 38pc in the United Kingdom overall.





60,000 miles of migration

In the six years the BTO was tracking him, PJ the cuckoo clocked up 60,000 miles in flight.

As the cuckoo flies this is the equivalent of: