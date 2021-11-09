Thank you Farke, the memories you helped create will live on in our family

Opinion

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As Norfolk news stories go I think the sacking of Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will become one of those 'where were you when' moments.

In this era of pre-announcements and so-called social media ITKs (in the knows), genuinely surprising and shocking news of this nature occurs less frequently.

However, the unique timing of the announcement, in terms of it being immediately after a win, means it wasn't just the many fireworks displays causing a stir on Saturday night.

I was at a fireworks display in Little Melton when the news first arrived, 45 minutes before the formal 7.30pm confirmation, via a phone call from one of our NCFC reporters covering the Brentford game.

As you may imagine, the media will occasionally be given a heads up to such news and in this case the media team at Norwich City had told the PinkUn team, under a strict embargo, so they could ferociously spend the next 45 minutes preparing the various breaking news stories and analysis. Only their editors were allowed to be informed.

The 'Farke Wink' in action - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Farke has been sacked. We've got it under control, TBC this evening. Brentford have let us stay in the press room. We're getting ducks in a row for potentially 7.30pm trigger. Just as a heads up," read the initial WhatsApp message.

Our sports reporters have no history of this, but my first reaction was that it was a joke and so followed a frantic call to the team to confirm they weren't giving their editor the wind-up.

Finding a quiet space at the fireworks display in which to confirm the news and discuss initial coverage, but without giving other families present their own exclusive, was certainly a challenge.

For years to come I, the sports team and, judging by the discussions in the office on Monday morning, many others, will always remember where they were when Farke got the boot.

Just as we will always remember Daniel Farke himself. A manager who will go down as one of the most successful and most loved in the club's recent history, despite his struggles to deliver success at the very top level.

Of course, football managers don't have to be lovely people - but I think all Norwich City fans found out over the past four-and-a-half years that if they are, it can make the successful moments all the sweeter and the unsuccessful ones a little easier to deal with.

In all honesty, so far this season I've found myself not as engaged with or passionate about events at Norwich City as I have in the past.

One of Farke's magic moments - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd





I think this was a combination of weariness with the Premier League and despondency at our rather poor attempts to stay in it.

However, when looking back at the last four-and-a-half years at the weekend, it hit home just how many truly joyous and wonderful moments the Canaries under Farke had provided.

In no particular order, they include the 3-2 win against Manchester City, 3-0 victory at home to Ipswich and the 'Farke wink', the Spurs cup win and the first Championship victory parade.

Above all of these moments, however, was the otherwise routine 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday last December and the subsequent Farke Wave.

I was one of just 2,000 fans present at that game and after months of being locked away from doing so many of the things we loved it was an incredibly emotional moment for so many reasons. It was proof we would go onto experience things like this again, even though another lockdown was still to come.

Looking back I also realised that all of these favourite moments had one thing in common - they'd been shared with either my family as a whole, or one of my two football-mad sons.

We will all miss the famous Farke Wave - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

I'm at that age now where I get as much joy from watching my sons' love for the game, as I do from watching the sport myself.

So thank you Daniel Farke. Thank you for not just helping to provide football memories I will cherish, but ones that I will forever share with my family. Just how it should be.

OTBC.