Fans’ social media reaction after East Anglian derby

The Norwich fans display their Yellow & Green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With the East Anglian derby finishing 3-0 fans took to Twitter to talk Pukki, Paul Lambert and pushing.

Here are just some of the tweets from City fans on their victory.

What a game!!!! Ipswich had some good spells but now end product. We fought hard and our quality shone through! Also Police have done a great job sorting out fans leaving the stadium! Good day all round #canarycall — Lucy Cross (@Lucyyyyy5) February 10, 2019

We weren't at our best today but still won extremely comfortably. Ipswich have the most powderpuff attacking threat I've ever seen. Oh and Paul Lambert is deluded. #NCFC — Tom Sunderland (@tgsunderland) February 10, 2019

We all need to take a moment to appreciate how immense Zimmerman was today! A true captains performance. Keeping his players out of the book, last ditch tackles, leading from the back! #ncfc #canarycall — Terry Reeve (@TerryReeve) February 10, 2019

I thought Zimmermann was class today he won everything and is a proper leader #ncfc — callum thomson (@cthomson16) February 10, 2019

Anyways, our Head Coach is a class act unlike others and I am so excited about what the future holds. Roll on Preston #ncfc — Cory (@iwritethings23) February 10, 2019

Just got in. One moment to sum up our togetherness. Zimm giving Emi the mother of all rollockings in front of us in the South Stand and telling him not to get involved! Brilliant! #ncfc — Mike Ward (@mjtward19) February 10, 2019

Doesn't matter if we win 1-0 or 3-0. #ncfc had a game plan an Farke was superb compared to Lambert. First goal was always vital. Keep solid an then expose Ipswich when we regain possession. Basic football not rocket science. Big 3 points. #canarycall — Matt Johnson (@mattjohnson333) February 10, 2019