Self-confessed Suits fan hugs Meghan Markle at Sandringham

PUBLISHED: 15:04 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 25 December 2018

Trudy and Jessica Daniels couldn't believe their luck after speaking to both Duchesses. Photo: Emily Prince

A self-confessed Suits fan had her Christmas made after getting a hug from Meghan Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Sophie Dawson, Audrey Dawson, Julie Kirk and Ian Casswell drove together from Boston to visit the Royals. Photo: Emily PrinceSophie Dawson, Audrey Dawson, Julie Kirk and Ian Casswell drove together from Boston to visit the Royals. Photo: Emily Prince

Jessica Daniels ,17, from Peterborough, joined thousands of other well-wishers at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate to watch the Royals attend their Christmas Day church service.

Miss Daniels could not believe her luck when she got a hug from the Duchess of Sussex as she made the short walk to the church of St Mary Magdalene.

She said: “I’ve been a fan of Meghan for years and I am part of a group of fans who she would message personally and speak with us.

“I brought a piece of card with my Instagram name on to see if she would notice it and maybe remember me and she saw it and came straight over to hug me.

“She said it was lovely to finally meet me and asked if the group of us were still talking and supporting each other. I said we were and she thanked us for coming.”

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WireThe Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Next the Duchess of Cambridge came over and shook her hand.

Miss Daniels added: “Kate said thanks goodness it’s not raining and that the children were up very early this morning.”

From first visiting Sandringham for Christmas 1988, Ian Casswell, 80, from Boston has been a returning well-wisher for 30 years.

“I keep coming because I like the Royal family and the atmosphere of the crowds,” Mr Casswell said. “Everyone is so lovely and chatty.

“I’ve seen Diana here and the Queen Mother, but today I would like to see all the Royal Family.

“I follow them a lot and go to London to all the big events - weddings, funerals, I was even invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace. I think the younger Royals are doing really well too.”

Friend Julie Kirk, 53, also from Boston, said: “I think the younger Royals are great for the younger generation, it’s proof today, with so many people of different ages here.

“The Royal family also do more behind the scenes for charity etc, than we realise. We are privileged to have them as our monarchy.”

