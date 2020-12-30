'Fans may quit football because of VAR' - Stark warning from Norwich City supporters' trust

The hotly contentious VAR decison which ruled out Teemi Pukki's goal for offside. Picture: Sky Sports Archant

The Norwich City Supporters' Trust has warned that fans are falling out of love with football due to the "fiasco" of VAR.

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates the goal that wasn't during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019 Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates the goal that wasn't during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

There were several fresh controversies surrounding the video assistant referee system over the weekend - most starkly the ruling out of Teem Pukki's goal which would have put City 2-0 up against Tottenham.

Fans and pundits across the country condemned the decision and momentum has grown for VAR to be scrapped.

In a letter to the national Football Supporters Association, Norwich City Supporters' Trust chairman Robin Sainty said fans had to be united to "get rid of this nonsense."

He said: "Feelings are running high here about VAR, particularly after Saturday's evening's fiasco and I'm sure they are elsewhere too.

Mario Vrancic unleashes the superb pass which freed Teemu Pukki for a goal, which was disallowed by VAR, after stealing possession from Spurs defender Serge Aurier Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Mario Vrancic unleashes the superb pass which freed Teemu Pukki for a goal, which was disallowed by VAR, after stealing possession from Spurs defender Serge Aurier Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

"Almost every day I'm speaking to long standing fans who're seriously talking about giving up going to games because there is no enjoyment any more.

"We'll be discussing this with City but clearly they can't do anything unilaterally so I wondered if anything is happening at FSA level that we could plug into?

"We feel that we need some sort of co-ordinated opposition to VAR and wondered if you had any thoughts, because it seems that only the fans working together can get rid of this nonsense."

Angry supporters at Saturday's game, which ended in a 2-2 draw, unveiled a banner which read: "VAR clearly and obviously not working. Decision: Put it in the bin".

City fans voice their displeasure at VAR through banners. Picture: AlongComeNorwich City fans voice their displeasure at VAR through banners. Picture: AlongComeNorwich

Supporters also sang "It's not football any more."

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker tweeted: "More nonsense from VAR. Pukki goal ruled out when level. If you have to draw lines and dots and it's still not clear one way or the other, then please stop undermining the on-field officials. Absurd."

City head coah Daniel Farke said: "When it is drawn with a nice pen, Teemu is offside."

Teemu Pukki put the ball in the back of the net, but it was chalked off by the VAR officials for offside Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Teemu Pukki put the ball in the back of the net, but it was chalked off by the VAR officials for offside Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas said it was "ruining the game" and should not be used to judge offsides.

We asked the Premier League questions about the decision, but they have not given on-the-record answers.

Sections of its website explain the protocols of VAR, when it is used for checks and how it is used to determine offsides.

The Premier League says offside decisions "a factual call based on evidence from fully calibrated offside lines".

Fan groups Along Came Norwich and Barclay End Norwich were among those to express their dissatisfaction.

Along Came Norwich said they would support a call for co-ordinated protests from clubs against the use of VAR, while Barclay End Norwich tweeted: "Stop ruining live football."

In an EDP/Evening poll, in which more than 1,000 took part, more than 80pc said VAR should go.

The national Fans Against VAR group backed the Canaries fans who unfurled the banner.

VAR was introduced in the Premier League this season.

The Premier League has said it will not achieve 100 per cent accuracy, but says it has risen to 91pc.