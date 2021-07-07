Gallery
Can you spot yourself watching these big England games in Norfolk?
- Credit: Archant
From a grainy image on a projector in a church hall to giant purpose built fan parks, much has changed about the way we've watched England this century.
There's something about supporting the Three Lions at a major tournament that brings people in Norfolk together - and as you can see from these archive pictures - that's not changed over the last 20-odd years.
While fashions have altered and technology has improved, one thing that's remained is the big social occasion that watching England has become.
You've danced in the street after big wins, stared into your pints after defeats, celebrated with a few pals or been in the middle of Norwich in a huge crowd watching on a giant screen.
Here's the evolution of watching England in the 21st century:
England gained some kind of revenge for their Euro 96 defeat by beating Germany 1-0 in Euro 2000 with an Alan Shearer goal.
Despite that win and a taking a 2-1 lead against Romania in their last group game, a 3-2 defeat would end their campaign.
Kick off times in the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea meant games were played early in the day, UK time. The game against Argentina, which England won 1-0, drew a big crowd to the centre of Norwich.
England's Euro 2020 semi-final opponents Denmark were beaten 3-0 during the 2002 World Cup - with fans gathering in Sheringham to watch the game on a projector screen.
England's World Cup run in 2006 ended with a defeat on penalties to Portugal, but fans watching 1-0 second round win over Ecuador found plenty to smile about.
Not such happy times the following year as this defeat to Croatia at Wembley meant they'd fail to qualify for Euro 2008, the first time England had missed the Euros since 1984.
A woeful 2010 World Cup in South Africa culminated in a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Germany with that infamous Frank Lampard goal being ruled out, despite the fact it had clearly crossed the line.
Euro 2012 didn't go much better, but did include a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the group stage.
A positive start to Euro 2016 included a great late win over Wales. But England were humbled in their first knockout match with a 2-1 defeat to Iceland.
World Cup fever really took off in 2018 as some pubs, like this one in Dereham, built special outdoor stands for fans to watch as Gareth Southgate's side finished fourth - despite losing three of their seven games.
Right up to date with the modern England football fan experience at one of many special fan parks around the country.