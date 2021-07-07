Gallery

Published: 1:00 PM July 7, 2021

Fans at The Bull pub, Hellesdon struggle to watch as England lose 4-1 to Germany and exit the 2010 World Cup - Credit: Archant

From a grainy image on a projector in a church hall to giant purpose built fan parks, much has changed about the way we've watched England this century.

There's something about supporting the Three Lions at a major tournament that brings people in Norfolk together - and as you can see from these archive pictures - that's not changed over the last 20-odd years.

While fashions have altered and technology has improved, one thing that's remained is the big social occasion that watching England has become.

You've danced in the street after big wins, stared into your pints after defeats, celebrated with a few pals or been in the middle of Norwich in a huge crowd watching on a giant screen.

Here's the evolution of watching England in the 21st century:

Fans celebrate England's 1-0 defeat of Germany in Euro 2000, outside the Woolpack pub in Norwich - Credit: Archant

England gained some kind of revenge for their Euro 96 defeat by beating Germany 1-0 in Euro 2000 with an Alan Shearer goal.

Fans at The Woolpack in Norwich celebrate England scoring against Romania at Euro 2000 - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Despite that win and a taking a 2-1 lead against Romania in their last group game, a 3-2 defeat would end their campaign.

Huge crowds outside The Forum in Norwich watching England face Argentina in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Kick off times in the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea meant games were played early in the day, UK time. The game against Argentina, which England won 1-0, drew a big crowd to the centre of Norwich.

Fans celebrate England's third goal against Denmark in the hall at Sheringham Baptist Church in 2002 - Credit: Archant

England's Euro 2020 semi-final opponents Denmark were beaten 3-0 during the 2002 World Cup - with fans gathering in Sheringham to watch the game on a projector screen.

Football fans watch the England V Ecuador World Cup match in The Rose Tavern, pub, Norwich in 2006

England's World Cup run in 2006 ended with a defeat on penalties to Portugal, but fans watching 1-0 second round win over Ecuador found plenty to smile about.

England fans watch the Euro 2008 qualifier against Croatia in the Murderers pub in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Not such happy times the following year as this defeat to Croatia at Wembley meant they'd fail to qualify for Euro 2008, the first time England had missed the Euros since 1984.

Frank Lampard's goal is ruled out to the despair of England fans at The Bull in Hellesdon in 2010 - Credit: Archant

A woeful 2010 World Cup in South Africa culminated in a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Germany with that infamous Frank Lampard goal being ruled out, despite the fact it had clearly crossed the line.

England fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 match against the Ukraine at the Prince of Wales pub in Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

Euro 2012 didn't go much better, but did include a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the group stage.

Football fans watching England v Wales at The Murderers pub during Euro 2016 - Credit: Archant

A positive start to Euro 2016 included a great late win over Wales. But England were humbled in their first knockout match with a 2-1 defeat to Iceland.

Fans watching the England game against Panama in The Railway Tavern in Dereham - Credit: Archant

World Cup fever really took off in 2018 as some pubs, like this one in Dereham, built special outdoor stands for fans to watch as Gareth Southgate's side finished fourth - despite losing three of their seven games.

England fans celebrate at The Arena, a designated fan park in Norwich, as England beat Croatia at the start of Euro 2020 - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Right up to date with the modern England football fan experience at one of many special fan parks around the country.