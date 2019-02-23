‘This is actually happening’ - City fans celebrate as Bristol victory brings promotion in sight

Buoyant City fans are feeling optimistic for the club’s future after a victory against Bristol gave them a “huge three points”.

WHAT A RESULT THAT IS!! Behind twice, and we've won it against a team who haven't lost in 13. To go 3-2 up and then not concede is impressive (for us) as well. BUZZING. Draw later please Sheff U and WBA, thanks. #NCFC — Jamie Plummer (@Jampa9) February 23, 2019

City won the home clash against Bristol 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, thanks to a goal in the 66th minute from McLean.

And with the end of the season now in sight, the victory has made promotion a realistic prospect for some fans.

#ncfc punters know how big this is. Not many left yet. Standing ovations. Yellows the cry — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) February 23, 2019

Celebrations began instantly on social media, with relief at such a significant win clear.

On Twitter, Jamie Plummer said: “WHAT A RESULT THAT IS!! Behind twice, and we’ve won it against a team who haven’t lost in 13. To go 3-2 up and then not concede is impressive (for us) as well. BUZZING. Draw later please Sheff U and WBA, thanks. #NCFC”

Andrew Pegg said: “#canarycall Huge win. Potentially a season defining result? #ncfc #OTBC”

Jonathan Parker said: “Fantastic win today as Bristol City have been in great form lately. 12 games to go! #ncfc”

Isaac, tweeting under handle @unclefuzz, simply described the result as “massive”.

Jonny Williams said: “Get in. This is actually happening.. What a performance #NCFC”

There are wins and there are wins and that was a MASSIVE WIN....such tremendous spirit, endeavour and belief #ncfc — Ian Clarke (@IanClarke41) February 23, 2019

And Antony Copland said: “MASSIVE WIN AND MASSIVE THREE POINTS FOR NORWICH!! #NCFC”

One person described the win as “truly magical”, while another said it was a great game and a “big win”.

That's a huge win!! Bristol City are an excellent side. Hernandez is a monster of a signing isn't he. He's 10x the player Murphy and a fraction of the cost #ncfc — Lee Jermyn (@LeeJermyn) February 23, 2019

Sam Lincoln said: “Not at our best today but ground out the 3 points, there the games that are gonna get us promoted.”

City next face Millwall away on Saturday, March 2.

Another special afternoon at Carrow Road, the bond with Daniel Farke is getting stronger every week #otbc #ncfc #FarkeLife pic.twitter.com/auviI0qYzh — Castle Mall, Norwich (@CastleMall) February 23, 2019

Matt Lewis described the win as “meteoric”, and said “I love this team. Love the game”.

Saturday’s result - which broke a winning streak of 13 league games for Bristol - has kept Norwich at the top of the table, with 66 points, followed by Leeds United on 64.

The city’s lord mayor, Martin Schmierer, said it had been a “pretty poor half”, with an “amazing comeback” from the club in the second half.

He praised Hernandez and Aarons, saying they were his picks for man of the match.