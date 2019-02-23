Search

‘This is actually happening’ - City fans celebrate as Bristol victory brings promotion in sight

PUBLISHED: 17:16 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 23 February 2019

Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 23/02/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Buoyant City fans are feeling optimistic for the club’s future after a victory against Bristol gave them a “huge three points”.

City won the home clash against Bristol 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, thanks to a goal in the 66th minute from McLean.

And with the end of the season now in sight, the victory has made promotion a realistic prospect for some fans.

Celebrations began instantly on social media, with relief at such a significant win clear.

On Twitter, Jamie Plummer said: “WHAT A RESULT THAT IS!! Behind twice, and we’ve won it against a team who haven’t lost in 13. To go 3-2 up and then not concede is impressive (for us) as well. BUZZING. Draw later please Sheff U and WBA, thanks. #NCFC”

Andrew Pegg said: “#canarycall Huge win. Potentially a season defining result? #ncfc #OTBC”

Jonathan Parker said: “Fantastic win today as Bristol City have been in great form lately. 12 games to go! #ncfc”

Isaac, tweeting under handle @unclefuzz, simply described the result as “massive”.

Jonny Williams said: “Get in. This is actually happening.. What a performance #NCFC”

And Antony Copland said: “MASSIVE WIN AND MASSIVE THREE POINTS FOR NORWICH!! #NCFC”

One person described the win as “truly magical”, while another said it was a great game and a “big win”.

Sam Lincoln said: “Not at our best today but ground out the 3 points, there the games that are gonna get us promoted.”

City next face Millwall away on Saturday, March 2.

Matt Lewis described the win as “meteoric”, and said “I love this team. Love the game”.

Saturday’s result - which broke a winning streak of 13 league games for Bristol - has kept Norwich at the top of the table, with 66 points, followed by Leeds United on 64.

The city’s lord mayor, Martin Schmierer, said it had been a “pretty poor half”, with an “amazing comeback” from the club in the second half.

He praised Hernandez and Aarons, saying they were his picks for man of the match.

