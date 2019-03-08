Early bird Canary fans at the Norwich City promotion parade

Ethan Batterbee, 19, from Thorpe St Andrew, and parents John and Sharon have been outside City Hall since 6am.

The gloomy morning was brightened by the scattering of yellow and green spotted around the city as fans prepare for a day of celebrations.

Kerry and Andrew Huetson, from Badersfield, have brought their children Abigail, 16, Hayden, 14, Amelia, 10 and Harrison, five, to the parade.

Dozens of committed superfans got up bright and early to secure prime spots outside City Hall in Norwich ahead of the opening event celebrating the club's victorious promotion to the Premier League.

The celebrations start at 9am, where BT Sport host Jake Humphrey will compere talks with City players and coaching staff on the balcony.

Early bird Sally Cobb, 57, travelled from Diss with her mother Audrey Cobb, 93, to secure a seat at the viewing area for fans with disabilities at 7am.

“We left home just after 6am,” she said. “We're looking forward to seeing the players and the cup. “It's a nice atmosphere, it doesn't happen very often but the club's achievements have been remarkable.

Sally Cobb, 57, travelled from Diss with her mother Audrey Cobb, 93, to secure a seat at the viewing area outside City Hall.

“Makes it even better that Ipswich Town have gone down.”

The day is proving to be a fun day out for the family as generations of fans make their way into the city.

Kerry and Andrew Huetson, from Badersfield, have brought their children Abigail, 16, Hayden, 14, Amelia, 10 and Harrison, five, to the parade on Bank Holiday Monday.

Mrs Huetson said: “We got here just after 7am, we gathered it will get crazy later and we wanted to pick a good spot.” Abigail said: “I'm a big supporter and I'm really happy about the promotion, I'm looking forward to seeing the players and the trophy.”

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Bobby Anderson, seven, and his brother, Harry, 11; Mia Finnemore, nine, and her brother, Dayton, 13.

Ethan Batterbee, 19, from Thorpe St Andrew, and parents John and Sharon have been outside City Hall since 6am.

Mr Batterbee said: “We wanted to see the lads lift the trophy, we were there last night at the Villa game. We are going to the testimonial later. On the club's promotion, he said: “It's fantastic, still in shock really.”

An open top bus parade will go through Norwich city centre past thousands of cheering fans from 11am at Theatre Street and will head down Red Lion Street, Upper King Street, Tombland and Palace Street.

Fans gathered outside City Hall from as early as 6am to secure a prime spot ahead of the Norwich City promotion celebrations.

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade.

The City Hall lions dressed in the Norwich City scarf for the celebration parade.

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. Nevaeh Champion, six, and her brother, Ashton, nine.

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott.

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. Lynda Powley.

Kerry Huetson, from Badersfield, and Abigail, 16, Amelia, 10 and Harrison, five, got to City Hall nice and early for the Norwich City promotion celebrations.

Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich