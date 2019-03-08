Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fans brave the rain for Sunday Sessions with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

PUBLISHED: 22:08 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:28 26 May 2019

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Blanc Creative 2019

The wet weather did not dampen spirits as fans turned out in their droves for Sunday Sessions in Norwich.

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerNoel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Although the sunshine from Saturday did not last, temperatures stayed warm on Sunday as fans braved the rain at Earlham park, with gates opening for Sunday Sessions at 1pm.

The event ended the two-day music extravaganza on a high after 12,000 people gathered at the park on Saturday for Let's Rock Norwich, with headline act Billy Ocean.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Can you spot yourself in the crowd of Sunday Sessions at Earlham Park?

Sunday Sessions kicked off with performances from Razorlight, The Coral, October Drift, Neon Waltz and Norwich four-piece punk rock ban Ducking Punches.

There was plenty for all the family to enjoy, including circus workshops with Bigtopmania Circus, face painting, crafts, a funfair and children's entertainers.

Crowds of people dressed in plastic ponchos braved the heavy downpours earlier in the day, but the rain cleared away by the evening just in time for the highly-anticipated headline act.

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerNoel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Noel Gallagher stole the night with his first material in two years with his band High Flying Birds, which was formed by the former Oasis star in 2010.

The Manchester-based band includes former Oasis session pianist Mike Rowe, drummer Jeremy Stacey of The Lemon Trees, The Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard and guitarist Tim Smith.

Related articles

Most Read

Smoke pours from Norfolk cliffs as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire broke out near Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: FRAN WHITING

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Firefighters tackled flames which caused chip shop to fill with smoke

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Drivers warned to expect delays after casualty cut out of car in Norwich crash

Boundary Road, near Asda. Photo: Google

86 photos from Let’s Rock 2019 - Can you spot yourself in the crowd?

Let's Rock 2019. Pic: Lee Blanchflower.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed in Norwich park

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Pointers Field park in Norwich. Picture: Jerry Daws

Smoke pours from Norfolk cliffs as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire broke out near Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: FRAN WHITING

Growing concern for missing man, 89, who has not been seen for weeks

John Taylor, of Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, was reported missing on May 25 but has not been seen for a few weeks. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Red distress flare causes major search along Norfolk coast

Hunstanton RNLI joined coastguards in a major search along the Norfolk coast after a red distress flare was spotted. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists