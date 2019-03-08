Fans brave the rain for Sunday Sessions with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative 2019

The wet weather did not dampen spirits as fans turned out in their droves for Sunday Sessions in Norwich.

Although the sunshine from Saturday did not last, temperatures stayed warm on Sunday as fans braved the rain at Earlham park, with gates opening for Sunday Sessions at 1pm.

The event ended the two-day music extravaganza on a high after 12,000 people gathered at the park on Saturday for Let's Rock Norwich, with headline act Billy Ocean.

Sunday Sessions kicked off with performances from Razorlight, The Coral, October Drift, Neon Waltz and Norwich four-piece punk rock ban Ducking Punches.

There was plenty for all the family to enjoy, including circus workshops with Bigtopmania Circus, face painting, crafts, a funfair and children's entertainers.

Crowds of people dressed in plastic ponchos braved the heavy downpours earlier in the day, but the rain cleared away by the evening just in time for the highly-anticipated headline act.

Noel Gallagher stole the night with his first material in two years with his band High Flying Birds, which was formed by the former Oasis star in 2010.

The Manchester-based band includes former Oasis session pianist Mike Rowe, drummer Jeremy Stacey of The Lemon Trees, The Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard and guitarist Tim Smith.