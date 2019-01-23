Tweets suggesting Leeds fans attack Norwich City team bus criticised

Carrow Road.

West Yorkshire police say they are aware of tweets suggesting Leeds fans should attack the Norwich City team bus when it arrives at Elland Road next weekend.

The Canaries will be heading up north on February 2 to take on Leeds, who currently sit one point ahead at the top of the EFL Championship.

But tweets posted on Sunday suggest Leeds supporters echo the reception Liverpool FC fans gave Manchester City at the end of last season.

That incident saw Liverpool fans throw bottles and fireworks at the Manchester City coach as it arrived at Anfield ahead of the game.

A tweet posted by a supposed Leeds supporter suggests Norwich should receive the same welcome.

It said: “Remember when the Scousers turned up en masse to welcome the Man City team bus to Anfield?

“A week on Saturday, I’m kinda thinking Norwich need some of that at Elland Road so they can see just how much we mean business.”

The tweet, which was from a private account, spawned the hashtag #WelcomeNorwich and has since been shared extensively online.

Another Twitter post from a Leeds fan, which has since been deleted, said people should “make it happen”.

West Yorkshire Police said it was aware of the posts and was in contact with Leeds United.

Supporters from both sides have since weighed in to criticise the comments.

Twitter user SJWilson30 said: “Completely against this whole #WelcomeNorwich in a Liverpool v Man City way. Do not feed the narrative.”

Norwich fan Matt Worman added: “The sensible Leeds fans are, quite rightly, calling out the stupidity of #WelcomeNorwich.”

The tension between both sides comes after Norwich confirmed it was one of the 11 clubs that complained to the EFL about Marcelo Bielsa’s spying admission last week. The Leeds United manager admitted sending an employee to watch Derby County train earlier this month ahead of an upcoming game.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are aware of social media posts regarding this fixture and are in contact with Leeds United as we are for all matches at Elland Road.

“Appropriate policing plans and resources will be in place for the game on February 2.”

Leeds United and Norwich City have been contacted for comment.