'Then it suddenly dawned on people that William was a Villa fan, and what's he doing in the home end?'

PUBLISHED: 11:23 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 06 October 2019

Fan Kevin James, in forefront, with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and children. Pictures: Kevin James

Archant

"Who's that behind me?"

Norwich City fan Kevin James had a bird's-eye view of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children at Carrow Road yesterday.

It was a bleak day for Canaries' fans as the team went down 5-1 to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

But the mood was lightened somewhat by the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, were in close proximity.

Mr James, 49, who lives in the Golden Triangle, was sitting in the top of the South Stand with his friend Phil.

A season ticket-holder, he said: "They came out about five minutes into the match and took their seats. They were in the row behind us, about two foot away.

"People did not know how to react at first - some people kind of pointed. Then it suddenly dawned on people that William was a Villa fan, and what's he doing in the home end?

"People started taking pictures. It was very loud and I could not hear what they were saying as they kept their voices low.

"Three to five minutes before half-time they got up and went into the private boxes. They came out again for the second half and then left about five minutes before the end.

"William was doing a lot of reassuring to his children. It was really nice to see what was just a normal family with loving parents supporting their children, and him introducing the children to a passion of his."

He added: "Initially, it was more about people taking pictures, but then thinking that these are just normal people.

"Just with what's going on in the press at the moment, with his brother, Prince Harry, while, initially, we were in awe of them, we then thought, let's just leave them alone, as it could be intrusive."

Mr James, who works in mental health, said it was quite hard to tell who was security and who was a friend of the Royals.

He said he could not remember the prince jumping up or celebrating much when Villa scored.

