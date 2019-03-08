Canaries fan dons yellow and green scarf as he officiates Colorado wedding

Norwich City fan and ordained minister Tim Grace wore a Canaries scarf while officiating his nephew's wedding in Colorado. Picture: Courtesy of Tim Grace Archant

A Colorado-based Norwich City fan took the unusual step of wearing a Canaries scarf as he officiated a family member's wedding.

At the age of three, Tim Grace moved to Norfolk from Hertfordshire in 1952 and soon began supporting his local team.

Despite leaving the UK in 1975, his passion for the Canaries went with him across the world to locations including Sydney, the Cayman Islands and Miami.

Six years ago, Mr Grace settled at 7,500ft in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Evergreen, Colorado, perhaps making him the highest City fan in the world.

And, having become an ordained minister, his yellow and green devotion reached new levels as he wore a Norwich City scarf while officiating his nephew Charlie's wedding.

"My American brother-in-law, Sean, lives nearby and also supports Norwich," explained Mr Grace, who used to live in North Pickenham, Fakenham and Walsingham.

"He tried to get into Carrow Road for the final game last season but couldn't get a ticket, so he bought three scarves - one for him, one for me and one for his youngest son.

"Charlie and his partner asked me to officiate their wedding because of my English accent - which I still have - and my sense of humour. I'm an ordained Minister of the Universal Life Church, which takes about three clicks of your mouse.

A snapshot of the traffic in Norwich City fan Tim Grace's hometown of Evergreen, Colorado, USA. Picture: Tim Grace A snapshot of the traffic in Norwich City fan Tim Grace's hometown of Evergreen, Colorado, USA. Picture: Tim Grace

"I was going to buy a proper ministerial scarf, but my wife suggested I wear the Canaries scarf. My nephew and his bride thought that would be hilarious and my brother-in-law wore his to the wedding too."

Donning his beloved City scarf, Mr Grace introduced himself as 'Pastor Al Dente' and oversaw a light-hearted ceremony with 100 guests.

By this point, the scarf had already been worn as he watched Daniel Farke's side in their season opener against Liverpool.

But as he tries to spread the Norwich City message to far-flung corners of the globe, it seems Mr Grace might have his work cut out.

"There are no other Norwich fans here," he added. "There are very few English folks here and most Americans aren't into soccer, but a few support Spurs, Chelsea and Man United.

"We get to watch about five Premier League games every weekend and the Man City game will be shown this Saturday."