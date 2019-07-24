Video

15 famous people that live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES Archant

From the Royal Family to Stephen Fry, a whole host of famous faces call Norfolk home and who can blame them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk Credit: Mary Turner/The Times/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk Credit: Mary Turner/The Times/PA Wire

With vast beaches and the idyllic Broads, it is no surprise that the rich and famous flock to Nelson's County to escape the spotlight.

1. The Royal Family

Whilst the Queen spends most of her time in Buckingham Palace, her winter retreat is Sandringham House set in a 20,000 acre estate and the family visit the St Mary Magdalene Church in the grounds for Christmas services which is photographed by the world's press.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also gifted the 18th Georgian country House Anmer Hall, near King's Lynn, as a wedding gift.

Stephen Fry Picture: Matthew Usher. Stephen Fry Picture: Matthew Usher.

2. Stephen Fry, West Bilney

Actor, comedian and presenter Stephen Fry spent his childhood in Booton and now splits his time between London and Norfolk and has a home in West Bilney, near King's Lynn.

Stephen is a lifelong Norwich City fan and he has also been a strong supporter of Norfolk Day, which launched in 2017, and he married partner Elliot Spencer in 2015 in Dereham.

3. Janet Street Porter, Thurlton

Janet has made a career out of her strong opinions and no-nonsense nature but when it comes to her personal life she would rather keep things low key.

The journalist and Loose Women panellist revealed she had moved from Yorkshire to Thurlton in south Norfolk this summer and said it was "exactly like The Archers" and praised the "chatty and enthusiastic" staff she encountered in the village shop.

Janet Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images Janet Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

4. Liza Goddard, near Fakenham

Actress Liza Goddard is best known for her work in the 1970s and 80s for shows such as Bergerac and Give Us a Clue.

She was previously married to Colin Baker and Alvin Stardust and sadly lost her third husband David Cobham in 2018 who was a founding member of the Norfolk-based Hawk and Owl Trust.

5. Martin Shaw, Hingham

Hawk and Owl Trust members, including Liza Goddard, setting up the peregrines watch point at Norwich Cathedral. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY Hawk and Owl Trust members, including Liza Goddard, setting up the peregrines watch point at Norwich Cathedral. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Martin Shaw, who was born in Birmingham, is best known for his roles on Judge John Deed, The Professionals, The Chief and Inspector George.

He now resides in Norfolk and is the patron of the Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Frettenham and in 2006 he presented a six-part Discovery Real Time series Martin Shaw: Aviators which followed the restoration of his plane at Old Buckenham Airfield.

6. Lene Lovich, near Downham Market

Singer-songwriter Lene Lovich spent her early childhood in Detroit, Michigan and moved to England aged 13 and first gained attention with hit single Lucky Number in 1979.

Lene now lives in Norfolk and with her gothic style it isn't any surprise she has settled here with its haunted folklore including the dreaded Black Shuck.

7. Rick Wakeman, south Norfolk

Tim Burgess of the Charlatans Credit: Denise Bradley Tim Burgess of the Charlatans Credit: Denise Bradley

Keyboardist and songwriter Rick Wakeman moved to Norfolk in 2004 and regularly appears at festivals and venues across the county.

The 70-year-old is best known for being in the progressive rock bank Yes and he was born and raised in west London where he started out as a session musician.

8. Adam Buxton, Wymondham

Adam Buxton presents a self-titled podcast which has millions of listeners and he broadcasts from his home in Wymondham.

The actor and comedian has welcomed plenty of celebrity guests on the show, including Louis Theroux, Charlotte Church and David Mitchell, and often records the start of the show whilst walking around the Norfolk countryside with his dog Rosie.

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree Photo: STEVE ADAMS Blur drummer Dave Rowntree Photo: STEVE ADAMS

9. Graham Lineham, Norwich

Graham created award-winning sitcoms Father Ted, Black Boods and The IT Crowd and is also a successful comedian.

Lineham was born in Dublin but now lives in Norwich and appeared in the sitcom I'm Alan Partridge as one of the Irish TV producers considering the hapless radio host for a contract.

10. Tim Burgess, Holt

Charlatans front man Tim Burgess has swapped his rock and roll lifestyle for a laid back life on the north Norfolk coast.

He is regularly spotted around Norfolk and last year he dropped off a record of never heard material to Holt's Vinyl Vault for Record Store Day.

Jake Humphrey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Jake Humphrey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

11. Dave Rowntree, north Norfolk

Fellow Brit pop star Dave Rowntree is best known as the drummer of Blur who had number one hits Beetlebum and Country House.

Dave, who is also a qualified lawyer, performed at the Common People club night at OPEN Norwich in 2017 and the same year he was elected as a labour councillor on Norfolk County Council for the University ward in Norwich.

12. Steve Ignorant, Sea Palling

Steve Ignorant, born Steven Williams, co-founded punk band Crass with Penny Rimbaud in the 70s and he is still riding the wave as he is now a crew member with Sea Palling lifeboat.

Steve Ignorant lead singer of punk band Crass who is now a crew member with the Sea Palling Independant Lifeboat. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Steve Ignorant lead singer of punk band Crass who is now a crew member with the Sea Palling Independant Lifeboat. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

13. Jake Humphrey, Norwich

Jake Humphrey and his family moved to Norwich when he was nine and he attended Framingham Earl High School and went to sixth form at the Hewett School.

He began his TV career presenting CBBC shows such as Bamzooki and Fame Academy and went on to present BBC Sport's Formula One coverage from 2009 to 2012 and is now the main presenter of BT Sport football coverage.

A huge Norwich City fan, Jake is regularly spotted at Carrow Road and in September last year he held his star-studded 40th birthday bash in the city with guests including Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby.

14. Bailey May. Norwich

Bailey May may only be 17-years-old, but the singer from Norwich has 2.2 million Instagram followers and has built up a huge fan base in Asia.

Bailey, whose mother is Filipino, appeared on a teen version of Big Brother in the Phillipines and gained popularity when he posted videos of him covering the likes of Sean Kingston and One Direction on YouTube.

In 2017, was selected by Simon Fuller, who is behind American Idol, for international pop ground Now United which consists of 15 members from around the world.

15. Samantha Chapman (Pixiwoo), Norwich

Samantha Chapman and her sister Nicola are make-up artists and run a hugely successful YouTube channel with over two million subscribers.

Samantha, who is also the sister of YouTuber Jim Chapman, lives in a Norwich penthouse and revealed the inside of her £1 million pad on her channel.

