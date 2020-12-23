Family wraps gifts in unusual paper for Christmas
A family from Wymondham has taken an unusual approach to Christmas wrapping this year, paying homage to a local newspaper.
Isabelle Sparrow moved to the town from Manchester with her husband Oli, 35, and their 18-month-old daughter, Nina, a week before lockdown.
The 32-year-old explained how they had been unable to bring all of their previous wrapping materials with them, so decided to get creative.
"This year's Christmas presents are all wrapped up in back-copies of the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury,” she said.
"Getting the newspaper every week has really helped us feel more connected to what's going on locally.
"We try to be as 'green' as possible, so rather than buying new wrapping paper we thought 'why not use what we have?'"
Mrs Sparrow said they were excited to watch Nina open her presents and hoped their special wrapping paper would add some extra festive smiles and cheer to a "weird and unusual year".
