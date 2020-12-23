News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Family wraps gifts in unusual paper for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 4:33 PM December 23, 2020   
The Sparrow family next to their Christmas tree and presents

The Sparrow family have used the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury to do their Christmas wrapping this year! - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A family from Wymondham has taken an unusual approach to Christmas wrapping this year, paying homage to a local newspaper. 

Isabelle Sparrow moved to the town from Manchester with her husband Oli, 35, and their 18-month-old daughter, Nina, a week before lockdown. 

The Sparrow family - Oli, Isabelle, and Nina

The Sparrow family - Oli, Isabelle, and Nina - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The 32-year-old explained how they had been unable to bring all of their previous wrapping materials with them, so decided to get creative. 

"This year's Christmas presents are all wrapped up in back-copies of the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury,” she said. 

"Getting the newspaper every week has really helped us feel more connected to what's going on locally. 

Gifts wrapped in newspaper under their Christmas tree

The Sparrow family with their gifts wrapped in newspaper under their Christmas tree - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

You may also want to watch:

"We try to be as 'green' as possible, so rather than buying new wrapping paper we thought 'why not use what we have?'" 

Mrs Sparrow said they were excited to watch Nina open her presents and hoped their special wrapping paper would add some extra festive smiles and cheer to a "weird and unusual year". 

Most Read

  1. 1 All you need to know about Tier 4 rules
  2. 2 Norfolk and Suffolk moved into Tier 4 from Boxing Day
  3. 3 Rising Covid rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
  1. 4 Driver's new car seized by police - after only five minutes
  2. 5 Heavy rain warning and flood alerts issued in Norfolk and Suffolk
  3. 6 Health secretary to address nation this afternoon
  4. 7 Car lands on its roof following crash on NDR
  5. 8 Blow for council as five members resign amid bullying culture claims
  6. 9 Two pubs rebuilt after being bombed go up for sale
  7. 10 Ben Burgess move decision could be set for High Court challenge
Christmas
Wymondham News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two people and a dog killed in crash on the Acle Straight

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Droves of pubs and restaurants shutting down until tier two is over

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

320m of hedge stolen from farmer's field

Ruth Lawes

person
Comments powered by Disqus