Giraffe, unicorn and ladybird parade through town for good cause

Published: 4:03 PM April 6, 2021

Jane Mackie, her partner Jock, and their son Josh and his wife Fran decided to walk six miles in fancy dress costumes from Nordelph to Downham Market for Blood Cancer UK. - Credit: Kaz Yaxley

A family has been overwhelmed by the show of support from the local community after taking part in a fancy dress walk to raise money and awareness for a cause close to their hearts.

Jane Mackie, her partner Jock, and their son Josh and his wife Fran, decided to walk six miles in fancy dress costumes from Nordelph to Downham Market for Blood Cancer UK after feeling the impact of the condition firsthand.

Jock Mackie, 67, a local builder, was recently diagnosed with lymph node cancer, and the Nordelph family was prompted to take part in fundraising efforts on March 27 for the cause.

Jane Mackie, her partner Jock, and their son Josh and his wife Fran decided to walk six miles in fancy dress costumes from Nordelph to Downham Market for Blood Cancer UK - Credit: Kaz Yaxley

Despite the cold weather, the family dressed as a giraffe, unicorn and a ladybird, and equipped with a lamp and glow torches, walked along the river bank from their village to the town clock in Downham Market.

They hoped to raise £200 but were overwhelmed to see their target was surpassed within a couple of hours of setting up a JustGiving page, so far more than £1,800 has been raised.

You may also want to watch:

A statement on the page said the walk hoped to "light the way to a brighter future" for people affected by blood cancer, adding that those affected faced an "unimaginably difficult year" last year.

Jane Mackie, her partner Jock, and their son Josh and his wife Fran decided to walk six miles in fancy dress costumes from Nordelph to Downham Market for Blood Cancer UK. - Credit: Kaz Yaxley

Mrs Mackie, 65, said: "We did this walk as it's very close to our hearts as Jock is suffering from a form of blood cancer.

"We were stopped by people on the way who donated money. We were cheered on by people in our village as we walked through, the children especially loved my son in his unicorn outfit."

Some people waited at the town clock to clap on the family as they reached their final destination.

Mrs Mackie said: "We chose to dress up as we thought it would give people a laugh to see us, and bring a smile on their faces in this depressing time.

"I could not believe the generosity in people, and what they gave. We're overwhelmed by the amount that was raised and would like to thank everyone who helped us hit this target."

To donate to the JustGiving page visit justgiving.com/fundraising/themackiefamily