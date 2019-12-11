Search

Advanced search

Cat-neutering business closing after 63 years

PUBLISHED: 17:18 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 11 December 2019

Vet Susan Howard is retiring, closing her family vet since which has been running since1956. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Vet Susan Howard is retiring, closing her family vet since which has been running since1956. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

She has dedicated more than four decades to controlling Norwich's cat population.

Susan Howards parents started her family veterinary practice in 1956. This is her father John Howard Picture: SubmittedSusan Howards parents started her family veterinary practice in 1956. This is her father John Howard Picture: Submitted

But Susan Howard is calling it a day - meaning the end of a business that has been running for 63 years.

Vet Susan Howard is retiring, closing her family business since 1956. Here she is age 23 operating on a cat. Picture: Submitted.Vet Susan Howard is retiring, closing her family business since 1956. Here she is age 23 operating on a cat. Picture: Submitted.

On December 31, Ms Howard, 65, who runs Howard's Neutering Clinic on Hall Road, Norwich, where she lives, is retiring after 41 years in the profession.

Susan Howards parents started her family veterinary practice in 1956. This is her mother Celia Howard Picture: SubmittedSusan Howards parents started her family veterinary practice in 1956. This is her mother Celia Howard Picture: Submitted

Her life as a vet had a certain inevitiably, as she grew up watching her parents treat and operate on animals.

She followed in her mother and father's footsteps to become a vet, which ended up with her taking over the Norwich family business.

She said: "It is a sad day to see the business closing but it is going to come sooner or later. I'm retiring at the right time. I'm looking for a new challenge.

"The job has been challenging but rewarding. There is quite a bit of variety. There is a sense of achievement. It does have its difficult and bad moments though. It was one of those things I drifted into."

JW & EC Howard Veterinary Surgeons was opened in 1956 by John and Celia Howard and was based on St Faith's Lane, where it treated small animals - mainly dogs.

You may also want to watch:

The couple, who trained together at London's Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and graduated in 1949, also carried out operations from their family home on Hall Road, where Ms Howard grew up and now runs her business from.

John Howard, who used to travel around the Norfolk countryside to treat large animals including cattle, pigs and horses, died of a heart attack in 1983.

Ms Howard said: "When we were small my father would take me and my siblings around in the car when he treated large animals to see what was going on. One of my earliest memories is mopping up after my father had done an operation. My father was totally dedicated. He is still fondly remembered by many."

His daughter continued the practice, initially helped by her mother, who died four years ago, but the St Faith's Lane base was closed in 2007.

After raising two children, being on-call 24/seven for the practice and doing out-of-hours veterinary work for charities, Ms Howard scaled back and for the past seven years has carried out vaccinations and run a neutering clinic.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

James Maddison on his love for the Canaries ahead of Leicester City reunion

Former Norwich City player-of-the-year James Maddison faces his old club for the first time this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mum’s desperate search to find out how she contracted lethal disease

Julie Jackman is appealing to former work colleagues in Great Yarmouth in a bid to identify where she was exposed to lethal asbestos Picture: Julie Jackman

Gritters face “long night” across Norfolk to prepare roads for cold temperatures

Gritters will be out across Norfolk tonight to prepare the roads for bitterly cold temperatures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Two-vehicle collision causes rush hour delays on major Norwich road

A car and a motorbike have collided on Plumstead Road East. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists