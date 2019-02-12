Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family. Archant

The heartbroken father of a teenager who was killed following a crash in Norwich has described his daughter as “an amazing girl with a huge personality”.

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Bethany Alexander, 18, from Costessey, died after the VW Polo she was driving was involved in a collision with a cement mixer on Dereham Road, Norwich, on February 15.

Today, Ryan Alexander, father of the Taverham Sixth Form student, has paid an emotional tribute to his daughter.

He said: “Beth was a amazing girl with a huge personality. She had an enormous passion for family, friends and sport.

“As well as being adored by her mum, myself and other family, she had a massive base of good friends across the country through the various sports she played. Whilst her life has sadly been cut short, she achieved so much in the little time that she was given.”

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer. A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mr Alexander said his daughter had a “natural ability for almost every sport” but played korfball for Norwich City Korfball Club and had also played football for Norwich City Girls Centre of Excellence and had competed for the county in tennis, athletics, basketball and korfball.

She went on to represent the East of England at basketball and also played for England Korfball at the U17 World Cup in Holland.

He added: “Having been offered a place at the University of East Anglia, Beth was hoping to become a PE teacher in order that she would be able to share her passion for sport.

“We will miss her dearly. Having been such a massive part of our lives, she leaves a large hole in our hearts but will never be forgotten.”

Following the crash several bunches of flowers were left at the scene with one of the messages reading “heaven has another angel”.

Carol Dallas, headteacher at Taverham High School, said: “Bethany was a very popular and successful student. She was a pleasure to teach, ambitious and an excellent role model to the younger students.”

She added: “She was a very prominent sports leader and will be greatly missed by staff and students alike. “

Yesterday, an inquest was opened into Miss Alexander’s death and heard the medical cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision. A full inquest will be held on July 31.

• Witnesses to the crash should call police on 101.