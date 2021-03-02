Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Published: 3:07 PM March 2, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM March 2, 2021

Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021. - Credit: Picture has been supplied by family of Lewis Clarke

The family of a "motorbike mad" Norwich man have paid tribute to the "caring" and "loving" 26-year-old who has died.

Emergency services were called to Trowse shortly before noon on Sunday, February 21, following the discovery of the man on a footpath underneath the A47 flyover.

Lewis Clarke, of Beecheno Road, Larkman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Clarke's family and friends have come together to pay tribute to the former Costessey High School pupil who has been described as the "life and soul of any occasion".

In a statement released on behalf of the family, Mr Clarke's cousin Conor, 24, said: "Lewis was such a caring and loving young man.

"He always had the biggest smile on his face, no matter who he was with.

"As described by his brother Curtis, he was such a hero and was his hero.

"He was always beside his side and they helped each other through thick and thin, love and hate.

"Lewis had the biggest of personalities and was definitely one of a kind.

"He would always go on about how he loved his two sisters - Maddison and Holly - and how pretty they were. He said this out loud only a few days before he died."

Mr Clarke, who was "motorbike mad," was always on his trials bike and loved pulling wheelies.

He enjoyed going down the river where he would spend hours fishing.

He also loved wildlife and animals and wanted to be with them constantly.

Mr Clarke had three tanks with many different fish at home, and also enjoyed being by his pond in the back garden.

Conor said everyone had been hit hard by Mr Clarke's death but insisted the support they have received had been "overwhelming".

He said: "Lewis had an impact on so many lives and all the Facebook messages and tributes just prove that.

"It has been very heart-warming, we just wish Lewis could've seen this.

"He had so much love to give. Such a strong personality, he always made you feel safe and happy when he was around.

"His best mate Sonny said he was the truest and most loyal friend with a heart of gold".

A Go Fund Me page set up to raise money towards funeral costs, a memorial and to give him the send off he deserves has surpassed the £3,000 mark.

An inquest into Mr Clarke's death has been opened and adjourned for a full hearing on June 4.

