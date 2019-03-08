Search

Advanced search

Family thankful for help as five-year-old fights brain tumour and meningitis

PUBLISHED: 15:58 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 08 October 2019

Jon Sheehy and five-year-old Amber who has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: Jon Sheehy

Jon Sheehy and five-year-old Amber who has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: Jon Sheehy

Archant

"Cancer messed with the wrong kid."

Amber Sheehy has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: FamilyAmber Sheehy has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: Family

These were the words of Amber Sheehy's father, as he told of the pain of seeing his tiny five-year-old daughter surrounded by tubes and wires in a hospital bed.

And the family of little Amber - who bravely underwent brain surgery, proton beam treatment, and is set to endure months of gruelling chemotherapy - have now come together to thank the community for rallying round them to raise almost £20,000 to support them through the "worst journey of our lives".

When Amber's mother, Amanda Sheehy, 39, first noticed her daughter experiencing headaches she was told by doctors it was likely to be childhood migraines.

But after further tests were done, the family, including dad Jon, 40, and brother Max, 11, were swept into a whirlwind of hospitals, surgeries, and endless worrying, following a diagnosis of medulloblastoma - a common childhood brain tumour - and a subsequent bout of meningitis.

Kate Matthers and Amanda Sheehy with' Amber's Army' cupcakes. Picture: Ella WilkinsonKate Matthers and Amanda Sheehy with' Amber's Army' cupcakes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"It was just hideous," Mrs Sheehy said. "She was amazing. She had a few nights in intensive care which was rank."

And Mr Sheehy added: "It was horrific. No child should have that much technology around her bed.

"When she caught an infection, the doctors said 'she's just survived brain surgery - what's a touch of meningitis?'"

The couple thanked their friends and neighbours in the close-knit village community of Horsford for their generosity - which allowed them to put a smile on Amber's face during treatment.

Amanda Sheehy and five-year-old Amber, who has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: FamilyAmanda Sheehy and five-year-old Amber, who has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: Family

A Go Fund Me page, set up by a friend surpassed an initial target of £1,000 within just a few hours.

Kate Mathers, 35, said: "You just feel so helpless and so redundant.

"If the situation was reversed, she would have done the same."

The page has gone on to raise more than £19,000 for hospital trips, fuel, food - and even flights for treatment in Germany, with friends, local schools and even the village football club taking part in everything from head shaves to cycling events, music gigs, dress down days, bake sales, quizzes and even wrestling matches.

Amber Sheehy has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: FamilyAmber Sheehy has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: Family

"The support has been phenomenal," said Mrs Sheehy.

Horsford FC are set to host a Norwich City legends match, with veterans Grant Holt, Darren Huckerby and Robert Fleck.

The match, which was rained off on Sunday, October 6, is set to be held on Friday, October 25.

-For more information, or to support the Go Fund Me, visit the Amber's Army fundraising page.

Tom and Max with 'Amber's Army' cupcakes. Picture: Ella WilkinsonTom and Max with 'Amber's Army' cupcakes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Amber Sheehy has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: FamilyAmber Sheehy has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: Family

Amber Sheehy has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: FamilyAmber Sheehy has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Picture: Family

Tony De'ath, Kate Mathers, Jon Sheehy, Amanda Sheehy and Chris Brown who are fundraising for Amber's Army. Picture: Ella WilkinsonTony De'ath, Kate Mathers, Jon Sheehy, Amanda Sheehy and Chris Brown who are fundraising for Amber's Army. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Norfolk restaurants retain Michelin stars

Morston Hall, near Holt retained their Michelin star rating at a ceremony on October 7, with the release of the 2020 Michelin guide. Picture: Good Hotel Guide

Six Barclays banks saved from closure

Barclays in Drayton is one of many in the region to be saved from closure. Picture: James Bass © 2009 (01603) 772434

WATCH: Blaze at car service centre in Norwich

The fire at STR Service Centre on Garden Street, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman charged with causing two deaths by dangerous driving

The A134 near Alpheton was closed in both directions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Indian restaurant offering 800 free meals to celebrate birthday

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Spice Valley

Fifth arrest over Thetford killing

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The multi-million pound projects which could transform transport in Norwich

Castle Meadow in Norwich could be in for a revamp if government money is awarded. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Car runs red light at notorious junction

Dashcam footage has shown a driver suddenly run a red light at an accident hotpsot on at A12 in Lowestoft.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists