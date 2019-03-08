Search

'Try the stress-less juice': Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

PUBLISHED: 16:55 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 23 September 2019

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Archant

A woman stuck in Mexico because of the collapse of Thomas Cook has told other stranded holidaymakers to enjoy their extended holidays - and 'get a grip'.

Lilliàna Möntero and Jack Brady said: "You're on holiday and you're there - enjoy it, you will be returned home so stop stressing." Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Lilliàna Möntero, 27, is a home tutor from Carlton Colville who is on holiday with her daughter and her daughter's father.

She said: "We're at the Moon Palace and the Thomas Cook situation affects me and my family. I have read about others who have moaned about how much of an inconvenience this is.

"Get a grip. Look at the bigger picture in life."

Mrs Möntero landed in Mexico on September 16, and was intending to return on October 1. She and Jack are two of an estimated 150,000 Britons stuck abroad.

Mrs Möntero said others stuck on holiday should try the 'stress less juice' available on her resort's breakfast menu. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

However, she said she was happy to be able to spend some extra time on holiday, and added she had insurance which covered her so she will be able to fly home.

She said: "I was meant to return the first of October but obviously now unsure of what flight I will be put on. We are unaware if we will stay longer or shorter.

"You are probably going to get a refund - yes, it will take some time, but you still will be refunded. Think about people who have lost their jobs, how will that impact them financially and mentally.

Lilliàna Möntero, 27, with her daughter. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

"You're on holiday and you're there - enjoy it, you will be returned home so stop stressing and enjoy what you have.

"On a positive note the hotel is lovely and beautiful and has everything you need and more and we are all covered by Atol protection so we will get to fly home."

Mrs Möntero said she will fill her extra time abroad "sun bathing like most do on holiday, swimming, cycling, and in the games room."

She added that those complaining should try the 'stress less juice' her resort was serving at breakfast.

"Obviously I would have like to have booked some trips however this makes it a little difficult as we don't know when we are going home so wouldn't want to book something for a few days time to be flown home," she said.

Cyclists blast 'embarrassing' new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Reader Letter: I'm fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

'I was set to be here for another ten years': Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

'I can't make them fast enough' says chef after his odd sounding starter becomes a culinary craze

The Last Brasserie head chef Iain McCarten with his best-selling crab doughnut creation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

