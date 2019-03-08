'Try the stress-less juice': Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero Archant

A woman stuck in Mexico because of the collapse of Thomas Cook has told other stranded holidaymakers to enjoy their extended holidays - and 'get a grip'.

Lilliàna Möntero and Jack Brady said: "“You’re on holiday and you’re there - enjoy it, you will be returned home so stop stressing." Photo: Lilliàna Möntero Lilliàna Möntero and Jack Brady said: "“You’re on holiday and you’re there - enjoy it, you will be returned home so stop stressing." Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Lilliàna Möntero, 27, is a home tutor from Carlton Colville who is on holiday with her daughter and her daughter's father.

She said: "We're at the Moon Palace and the Thomas Cook situation affects me and my family. I have read about others who have moaned about how much of an inconvenience this is.

"Get a grip. Look at the bigger picture in life."

Mrs Möntero landed in Mexico on September 16, and was intending to return on October 1. She and Jack are two of an estimated 150,000 Britons stuck abroad.

Mrs Möntero said others stuck on holiday should try the 'stress less juice' available on her resort's breakfast menu. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero Mrs Möntero said others stuck on holiday should try the 'stress less juice' available on her resort's breakfast menu. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

However, she said she was happy to be able to spend some extra time on holiday, and added she had insurance which covered her so she will be able to fly home.

She said: "I was meant to return the first of October but obviously now unsure of what flight I will be put on. We are unaware if we will stay longer or shorter.

"You are probably going to get a refund - yes, it will take some time, but you still will be refunded. Think about people who have lost their jobs, how will that impact them financially and mentally.

Lilliàna Möntero, 27, with her daughter. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero Lilliàna Möntero, 27, with her daughter. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

"You're on holiday and you're there - enjoy it, you will be returned home so stop stressing and enjoy what you have.

"On a positive note the hotel is lovely and beautiful and has everything you need and more and we are all covered by Atol protection so we will get to fly home."

Mrs Möntero said she will fill her extra time abroad "sun bathing like most do on holiday, swimming, cycling, and in the games room."

She added that those complaining should try the 'stress less juice' her resort was serving at breakfast.

"Obviously I would have like to have booked some trips however this makes it a little difficult as we don't know when we are going home so wouldn't want to book something for a few days time to be flown home," she said.